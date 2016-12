UPDATE, WEDS. A.M.: Teachout has conceded to Faso, and Barrett has prevailed.

Results posted at the Albany Times-Union site indicate that Zephyr Teachout is trailing John Faso substantially for the NY-19 Congressional seat, while incumbent State Assembly representative Didi Barrett is narrowly ahead of GOP challenger Terry Sullivan. But both races await large numbers of returns to come in yet, and thus can’t be called.

Link to Assembly results

Link to Congressional results