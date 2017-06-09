Mackay ships up to SHPO

Governor Cuomo has appointed Daniel Mackay, the former New Scotland councilman and political director of the Preservation League of New York State, to head up the State Historic Preservation Office, a/k/a SHPO. Mackay, who endeared himself to many Columbia County residents for his smart and principled work on the St. Lawrence Cement controversy last decade, announced the move on his Facebook page. Since leaving the Preservation League, Mackay has been serving as Executive Director of the Connectucut Trust for Historic Preservation. His return to New York is our state’s gain, and the Nutmeg State’s loss.