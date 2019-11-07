Still no word from County Elections

44 hours after the polls closed, the Columbia County Board of Elections has still only posted partial results for Tuesday’s elections. And the wait will reportedly continue into tomorrow.

Yesterday the Board pulled some early vote returns from its site, replacing them this morning with a notice stating that “Unofficial GE19 early voting results will be posted later today (Thursday) with the tally of unscanned ballots.” But that “later today” promise apparently is going to be broken.

Admitting that “incorrect” numbers were initially posted on Election Night, Democratic Commissioner Virginia Martin also vowed in email that they would soon have a comprehensive tally of all known results.

However, a source says that Republican Commissioner Jason Nastke now does not expect any updates to be reported until tomorrow—Friday—but says he will attempt to “explain everything” once they finally get those numbers together.

Meanwhile, candidates, their campaigns, their family and friends, not to mention the general public and the media, all continue to wait in perplexed, anxious suspense.