Chatham resigns



An hour after blowing his top for the third consecutive Hudson Planning Board meeting, chair Walter Chatham submitter a letter of resignation via email to sitting Mayor Rick Rector and incoming Mayor Kamal Johnson.



A copy of the email obtained by this site reads:



Dear Planning Board and Mayor Elect- In anticipation of a new Administration and a fresh point of view, I have submitted my resignation from the Planning Board to Mayor Rector.



Thank you all for your help and collaboration; I wish those of you staying on the Board great success in your future dealings on behalf of the City.



I look forward to staying in touch with you all and hope to be before you with my own planning proposals in the future.



All The Best,



Walter



Walter Chatham

wchatham@cityofhudson.org



During Tuesday night’s public hearing on the Colarusso application for the Waterfront, Hudson resident Chris McManus spoke up to suggest that the Board defer a working session with the applicant to the New Year, when Johnson is expected to make some new appointments to the Board.



Chatham suddenly and loudly exclaimed, “Stop it! You’re really pissing me off!”



After some consternation and back and forth, Chatham apologized for losing what he has termed at previous meetings as “my chill.”



At the two previous meetings, Chatham similarly blew up — then apologized to — this writer. One such occasion, Chatham yelled “Are you kidding me?” after it was pointed out that a crucial vote he claimed had already happened had not, in fact, been taken yet.



Only a check of the minutes by Board Secretary Linda Fenoff settled Chatham down, leading to a sheepish apology.



Chatham did not acknowledge this or previous episodes as contributing to his decision to resign shortly after the close of the meeting.