Coming soon, in print only

The first issue of my new quarterly broadsheet is at the printers, and will be available soon—by request only. None of the content of The Woodchuck will be available online. If you wish to request a sample copy, please email your snail mail address by clicking here.
The premiere issue includes:
- Spike Vrusho’s column about driving a taxi in the mid-Hudson Valley;
- A review of Jen Beagin’s Hudson-centric novel, Big Swiss;
- Tool recommendation: Kindling Cracker XL;
- Why Thoreau was wrong about how to live the simple life.