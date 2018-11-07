« Election Day results | Main

November 7, 2018

Election Day results

Briefly, not including absentee ballots which are yet to be counted:

* Delgado won for Congress; Faso is out.

* Gladd lost to Jordan for State Senate;

* O’Connor lost to Tague for the Assembly;

* Barrett returns to the Assembly;

* Powis leads Marino for Coronor;

* Ashby defeated Houghtling for Assembly. Note: The margin is theoretically small enough to be reversed by absentee ballots, but statistically it seems unlikely.

