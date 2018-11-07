Election Day results

Briefly, not including absentee ballots which are yet to be counted:



* Delgado won for Congress; Faso is out, though he actually won 8 of the 11 counties in NY-19. Delgado’s margin of victory derived entirely from his huge showing in Ulster County. Without Ulster, the Dem loses. Something to be mindful of in future elections: there’s still a lot of work to be done in the region.



* Gladd lost to Jordan for State Senate;



* O’Connor lost to Tague for the Assembly;



* Barrett returns to the Assembly;



* Powis leads Marino for Coronor;



* Ashby defeated Houghtling for Assembly. Note: The margin is theoretically small enough to be reversed by absentee ballots, but statistically it seems unlikely.