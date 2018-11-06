« Proof of Republican challenges to voters | Main | Election Day results »

November 6, 2018

Very early NY-19 results

The State Board’s results as of 9:45 pm show Delgado with a narrow lead in the 19th Congressional District, 7,288 - 6,909

The State Board’s results as of 10 pm show Delgado with a lead in the 19th Congressional District, 19,199 to 17,490.

Locally, we have news of only a few precincts and these numbers don’t include absentee counts (which may have to wait as many as a couple weeks)... But Gunnar Wordon and Patti Matheney reported:

CHATHAM ELECTION DISTRICT #2
Delgado 336
Faso 167

GHENT ELECTION DISTRICT #1
Delgado 433
Faso 262

GHENT ELECTION DISTRICT #2:
Delgado 437
Faso 372

GHENT ELECTION DISTRICT #3:

Faso 407
Delgado 316

UPDATES: On Facebook, Zach Feuer reports Delgado winning Livingston #1 by 435 to 366.

 

Also, Dana Colleen Peterson says Delgado narrowly won “both” precincts voting at the Hyde Park firehouse in Dutchess County, 121 to 101 and 317 to 314.

|

Comments


