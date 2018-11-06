Proof of Republican challenges to voters

Click to enlarge this copy of this voter challenge. (The name of the voter has been redacted.)

A Hudson resident (different from the other sources cited in a previous post) provided this document, which she obtained from the Columbia County Board of Elections. It shows a challenge which was made to her registration from former GOP election commissioner Tom Fisher, who was rumored to have filed over 60 such challenges in the past few days.

The voter has indeed sold her building in Hudson, but is renting back from the buyer in that same building until finishing renovation of another property. The Republicans evidently didn’t do their homework, and challenged the voter anyway.

The voter signed an affidavit affirming her continued residency at that address, and was allowed to vote on the machines. But, as she noted in a conversation this afternoon, “This would be really frightening to a lot of people if they didn’t know to stick up for themselves.”

The voter was also told that normally she would have received a notification in the mail before Election Day alerting her to the challenge, but because Fisher submitted the challenges at the last minutes, those letters would not have arrived in time.