Republicans reportedly instigating challenges at polls

A source yesterday tipped this site off that a former Republican elections commissioner apparently dropped off a list of voters to be challenged at the polls today to the County Board of Elections. The list, the source claimed, contained the names of registered voters who sold their houses in the past year or so.

While this tip could not be immediately verified, a Hudson voter today said that when he went to vote there was a notation by his name saying “CHALLENGE,” and that someone at the polls had a notebook of similar names. The voter said that he was asked to sign a document, and then allowed to vote normally on the machine by inspectors.

Asked if he had recently sold his home locally, the voter said that in fact he had—but that he is still living in the same neighborhood. This is not definite confirmation of yesterday’s tip, but it seems to anecdotally corroborate it.